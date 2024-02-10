BRITAIN DEEPLY CONCERNED ABOUT ISRAELS PLANNED RAFAH OFFENSIVE

News World Britain 'deeply concerned' about Israel's planned Rafah offensive

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has expressed deep concern over the potential Israeli ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

In Britain, Foreign Secretary David Cameron has said he is "deeply concerned" about a planned Israeli ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.



Rafah, on the southern border with Egypt, is one of the only regions not yet targeted by an Israeli ground offensive and is providing refuge to more than half of Gaza's 2.3 million population.



It is the last remaining stronghold for Hamas in Gaza after more than four months of conflict triggered by the militant group's deadly October 7 attack on Israel.



Cameron wrote on X: "Deeply concerned about the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah – over half of Gaza's population are sheltering in the area.



"The priority must be an immediate pause in the fighting to get aid in and hostages out, then progress towards a sustainable, permanent ceasefire."



It comes after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled there would be an invasion of Rafah, saying he had asked the military to prepare for the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people there.



It has raised questions over where civilians could be evacuated to.



On Saturday, at least 44 Palestinians — including more than a dozen children — were killed by Israeli air strikes in Rafah.



Labour's shadow foreign secretary David Lammy tweeted on Friday: "1.4 million displaced Palestinians are in Rafah, with nowhere to go. It's the gateway for aid to Gaza. An Israeli offensive there would be catastrophic. Far too many civilians have already been killed or wounded.



