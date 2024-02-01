UKRAINES PRESIDENT FIRES SENIOR INTELLIGENCE OFFICIAL

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Polish President Andrzej Duda, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 28, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired Roman Semenchenko, the head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), on Wednesday.

The order announcing the dismissal does not give the reason for the decision, but Ukrainian media outlet Strana claims it was connected to the surveillance of journalists involved in the Bihus.info investigative journalism project.

In mid-January, footage was circulated online showing people who look exactly like Bihus journalists using drugs.

Then opposition lawmakers accused Zelensky of purposefully spying on journalists who revealed facts of corruption of officials and demanded a reaction from the political leadership and law enforcement agencies.

After a wave of criticism and coverage of the scandal in Western media, the SBU was forced to react and announced the launch of an investigation into the wiretapping of journalists.