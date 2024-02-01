Greta Thunberg appears in London court after arrest at oil protest

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg appeared in a London court Thursday to face charges stemming from her involvement in a protest outside a major oil and gas industry conference.

Thunberg was arrested by London police in October for participating in the protest that targeted the Energy Intelligence Forum in central London -- an annual event that draws executives from major oil and gas corporations as well as political figures.

Actions by activists were intended to disrupt access to the conference, which hosted prominent industry figures.

Upon refusing police requests to disperse from the site, Thunberg was arrested and subsequently released on bail.

Undeterred, she joined another demonstration the following day, joining hundreds of protesters in expressing environmental concerns.

The charges against Thunberg and four others, aged 19 to 59, under the Public Order Act, center on allegations of failing to comply with police instructions to vacate the protest area.

All defendants have pleaded not guilty, setting the stage for a two-day trial. If convicted, Thunberg could face a fine.

Thunberg's supporters gathered outside the courthouse brandishing signs proclaiming: "Make Polluters Pay" and "Climate protest is not a crime," echoing sentiments of solidarity with environmental activism.