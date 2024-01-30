TÜRKIYE WILL PERSIST IN UNCOVERING ISRAELS PROPAGANDA, DISINFORMATION: COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Tuesday that they will persist in uncovering the propaganda and disinformation methods employed by Israel to rationalize its actions in the Gaza Strip, where it has killed more than 26,000 people.

"Regardless of the methods used by the perpetrators to cover up their heinous acts, we will bring them to the attention of the global public," Fahrettin Altun said at a meeting in Ankara focusing on the Communications Directorate's evaluation of achievements in 2023, and its vision in 2024.

"We have been actively fighting to publicize the realities of the war in Gaza since Oct. 7. As part of this struggle, we coordinate the activities of press members in the region and inform national and international public opinions about Israel's crimes against humanity," he said.

Altun said one of the foremost issues the directorate has focused on is Gaza, and listed initiatives it has worked on including One Heart for Palestine summit hosted by first lady Emine Erdoğan and exhibition Bulletproof Dreams in Istanbul.

In a post on X, he said the Communications Directorate continues works tirelessly to create Türkiye's communication strategy, strengthen the country's brand, and continue the fight for truth against disinformation.







