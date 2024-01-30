Former Galatasaray fullback Angelino joins Roma

Former Galatasaray fullback Angelino has joined the Roma, the Italian Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

The Spaniard joined the Italian club from German Bundesliga side Leipzig on a loan deal until June 30, 2024.

"When I heard the word Roma, I didn't hesitate. Today, I'm proud to be a part of a great club with an incredible history and a team full of champions," the 27-year-old said, adding: "I'm excited to meet the coach and my new teammates and put myself at their disposal."

Angelino will wear the No. 69 shirt, the statement added.

He played for Turkish club Galatasaray between July 2023 and January 2024 on a loan deal.
















