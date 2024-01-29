Ukrainian President Zelensky warns of World War III risk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for stronger military support from Western countries, warning that if Ukraine cannot defeat Russia, the conflict would escalate into a third world war.

Speaking to German media, Zelensky said Chancellor Olaf Scholz has better understood the real nature of the threat following their meeting in Berlin last year, and the Berlin has started to increase its military support.

"My impression is that Chancellor Scholz has understood that Putin is not just a name, but a threat, and not just a threat to Ukraine," Zelensky said about the Russian president, during his interview with the public broadcaster ARD.

"I think Chancellor Scholz senses that if we don't hold out, Russia will move closer to Germany," he said, adding that European countries and Baltic nations could be Russia's next target after Ukraine.

"... Chancellor Scholz understands that there is such a risk, and that is definitely the third world war. If Russia hits this or that NATO country, it would in any case mean the beginning of the third world war," he said.

Zelensky renewed his call on Western countries to increase their support for Ukraine, and said he expects Germany to play a leadership role in Europe with regards to military support for his country.

Russia started its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022.