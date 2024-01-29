Russia claims it took control of village in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

Russia on Monday claimed that it took control of a village situated in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry said that units of the "Western" troops took control of the village of Tabaivka near the city of Kupiansk, a point of major clashes in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The statement also claimed that Russian forces "repelled" three Ukrainian attacks near the village of Synkivka.

Ukrainian officials denied Russia's claims with Volodymyr Fito, a spokesman for the country's ground forces, saying on national television that clashes have been taking place not far from Tabaivka.

Independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.