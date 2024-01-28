West Bromwich v Wolves interrupted after supporters clash

The FA Cup fourth-round match between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers was interrupted on Sunday after supporters clashed.

Wolves were leading 2-0 when projectiles were hurled onto one end of the pitch in the 82nd minute, sparking a brawl in a corner at The Hawthorns.

Fans spilt onto the pitch, prompting players to leave the field. After a suspension of 38 minutes, the players returned and the match resumed, with the clock reset to 77 minutes 10 seconds, the time that Matheus Cunha had scored Wolves' second goal.

Pedro Neto had scored in the first half for Wolverhampton that held on for a 2-0 victory and a berth in the fifth round.

The delay prompted officials to push back the draw for the FA Cup fifth round -- originally scheduled for just before Liverpool's 1430 GMT kick-off against visiting Norwich City on Sunday -- to halftime of that game.











