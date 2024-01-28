Turkish foreign minister due in Albania for official visit

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has left for the Balkan nation of Albania for an official visit, diplomatic sources said on Sunday.

Fidan will first meet with Turkish businesspeople in the capital Tirana and later will meet with Igli Hasani, Albania's minister of Europe and foreign affairs, as part of his official visit.

He will also meet with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana.

After flying from Tirana to Sofia Monday evening, Fidan will be in Bulgaria on Tuesday and Romania on Wednesday for official visits to those countries.

During Fidan's visits to the three countries, current, regional, and global developments as well as bilateral relations will be discussed.