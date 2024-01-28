Armed attack on Santa Maria Church in Istanbul, one dead

During Sunday mass at the Santa Maria Church in Sarıyer, masked individuals carried out an armed attack. One person lost their life in the attack. Numerous police teams were dispatched to the scene.



Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that an armed attack had occurred at the Santa Maria Church in Sarıyer.



The minister said an individual identified as C.T. -- who was among those attending Sunday's service -- had died after the armed attack.



"Today, around 11:40 in the morning, during the ritual at the Santa Maria Church in the Buyukdere neighborhood of Sarıyer, C.T., one of the participants in the ritual, was subjected to an armed attack by two individuals wearing masks and unfortunately lost his life.



A comprehensive investigation has been initiated regarding the incident, and efforts are underway to apprehend the attackers.



We strongly condemn this heinous attack," Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced via social media post on Sunday.







