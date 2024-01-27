Latin America applauds UN court’s ruling on Israel-Palestine conflict

Several Latin American countries celebrated a UN court's ruling Friday that demanded Israel take measures to prevent genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The lawsuit was filed by South Africa that denounced the genocide by Israel in bombardments in Gaza since Oct. 7, which have left more than 26,000 Palestinians dead.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) instructed Israel to limit Palestinian deaths in assaults on Gaza and allow humanitarian aid.

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, an outspoken critic of attacks by Israel in Gaza, hailed the ICJ's ruling as a "triumph of humanity" on X.

Brazil highlighted the importance of "full and immediate compliance with the decision."

"The Brazilian government is convinced that the precautionary measures will contribute to ensuring compliance with the Convention and the protection of the rights of the Palestinian people, as well as the necessary and immediate humanitarian relief, leading to the prompt cessation of hostilities," according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Mexico "welcomed" the decision "on provisional measures."

Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said the ruling "is an important step to ensure that hostilities and the high cost in human lives, especially women and children, stop."

The Chilean government applauded the decision and requested "the urgent application of the decreed measures."

"Chile insists on the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and formulates, once again, a call for dialogue that leads to the materialization of the two-state solution, Israel and Palestine, coexisting in peace, within the framework of secure borders and internationally. recognized, in accordance with United Nations resolutions," said a statement issued by Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren Stork.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said his country supports the ruling in favor of the Palestinian people and demanded a cease-fire.

"Venezuela considers that the orders issued by the International Court of Justice should have considered an immediate ceasefire and any type of hostility that has massively violated the Human Rights of the Palestinian people," he said in a statement.

Bolivia affirmed that the international community "must unite" to ensure the measures ordered by the ICJ are followed.

Bolivia "supports a peaceful solution, dialogue and compliance with international law," its Foreign Ministry. "Israel must stop causing more deaths."