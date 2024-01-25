Kremlin says Kyiv downed transport plane in 'monstrous act'

 Contact Us
The Kremlin labeled Ukraine's shooting down of a military transport plane carrying Ukrainian detainees as a "monstrous act" and a potential threat to the prisoner exchange program. Russia asserted that the IL-76 plane, carrying 65 Ukrainian soldiers, was shot down by Ukraine near the Kharkiv border.

Published January 25,2024
The Kremlin on Thursday said Ukraine had shot a military transport plane carrying dozens of Ukrainian detainees headed for a prisoner exchange in a "monstrous act".

"It is of course a monstrous act," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the IL-76 plane which Russia says was carrying 65 Ukrainian soldiers and was shot down by Ukraine on Wednesday.

"No-one can say what impact this will have" on extending a prisoner exchange programme, he said.

Russia's defence ministry claimed Ukrainian forces stationed in the Kharkiv border region had fired two missiles at the plane and described the incident as a "terrorist act".

Kyiv has neither confirmed nor denied the Russian allegation.