Zelensky: New Polish arms package for Ukraine after Tusk visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced new arms deliveries from Poland for his country as it defends itself against a full-scale Russian invasion.



"There will be a new armaments package from Poland," he said in his daily video address on Monday evening.



In addition, there was talk of the joint production of weapons to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities during a visit to Kiev by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.



The third point mentioned by Zelensky was the training of Ukrainian soldiers on Polish weapons systems.



Zelensky did not provide any details on the scope of the arms deliveries or the content of the defence package. Warsaw is considered one of Kiev's closest and most important allies.



Since the outbreak of the Russian war, Poland has supplied Ukraine with battle tanks, including Leopard tanks and MiG fighter aircraft.



In his video message, Zelensky thanked Tusk for his military support as well as for his political support and his efforts to resolve economic disputes, in particular to end the blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border.



The Ukrainian government has also tried to resolve economic disputes with companies within the country, Zelensky also said. Difficult issues had been addressed at a meeting between government representatives and business people. However, he emphasized that everything must be done to strengthen the country, society and the economy. Corruption continues to be a major problem within Ukraine.



Tusk, the new Polish prime minister who is facing an opposition at home that is trying to handicap his new administration, pledged his country's support for Ukraine in his inaugural visit to Kiev.



Despite Poland's domestic issues, Tusk said in a meeting with Zelensky earlier Monday that his country backs Ukraine.



"Poland will continue to do everything in its power to increase Ukraine's chances of winning this war," Tusk said.



Poland, which borders Ukraine, has taken in more Ukrainian refugees than any other country. Zelensky said he was grateful for this.



"The Polish people, the Polish state is one of our biggest supporters," Zelensky said.



"In Eastern Europe, we can only preserve freedom if we defend it together," he said.



Tusk, a former EU Council president, promised that Poland would support Ukraine's bid to join the European Union in all aspects. One of the aims of his visit to Kiev was to discuss how more Western support for Ukraine could be mobilized. Poland is also a NATO member.



On the ground, Ukrainian forces are being bombarded by heavy Russian attacks in the north of the country around the now destroyed city of Bakhmut, the military leadership said on Monday evening.



The Ukrainian army had repelled four Russian attacks near the village of Synkivka, close to the strategically important small town of Kupiansk. The enemy was trying to "break through the defence" of Ukraine's forces and seven attacks were repelled in the area, according to the report.



The Russian attack efforts were once again focussed on Avdiivka and the area around the small town of Mariinka, which Russia said it had captured weeks ago and which is also in ruins.



Both towns are located a little further south in the Donetsk region and border directly on the regional capital Donetsk, which has been controlled by Russian forces since 2014.



Ukraine and dozens of other countries, including Germany, have once again accused Russia of hypocrisy and diversionary tactics at the UN Security Council.



Moscow wants to distract attention from its own war against Ukraine by convening more and more meetings on arms deliveries by Western states to Kiev, representatives of these states said on Monday in New York before a Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine held at Russia's request.



At the meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who had travelled to the meeting especially for the occasion, once again sharply criticized these arms deliveries. Lavrov also said that his country was prepared to negotiate in principle - but not with the aim of keeping the current government in Kiev in power.



"I would like to remind you that we have never refused to negotiate and have always maintained our willingness to do so. Not to negotiations on how to preserve the power of the leaders of the Kiev regime and favour their fantasies, but on how to overcome the legacy of decades of robbing the country and violence over the people," Lavrov said.



Russia has been at war with Ukraine for almost two years and has declared conquered territories to be part of its national territory. From Moscow's point of view, a return is out of the question.



Ukraine is trying to reclaim its territory. With a few exceptions, the international community does not recognize the Russian annexations of 2022 or the incorporation of the Crimea peninsula in 2014.



