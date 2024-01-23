Baby-murderer Israel suffers its heaviest loss in war-torn Gaza Strip as dozens of occupying Israeli soldiers killed in last 24 hours

The Israeli army announced that 21 more soldiers were killed in the ongoing conflicts in the blockaded Gaza Strip. Israeli Army Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a statement during a press conference that a tank belonging to Israeli forces was targeted with a rocket launcher in an area near the Israeli border in the central part of Gaza.



Hagari expressed that explosions occurred in two buildings in the area of the attack, and the buildings collapsed.



Hagari also added that Israeli forces were inside and near the mentioned two buildings at the time of the attack, revealing that 21 soldiers were killed in the attack, and so far, the names of 10 have been disclosed.



Hagari asserted that the explosion in the mentioned buildings was caused by explosives deliberately placed by Israeli forces.



Although the Israeli army has not updated the numbers yet, the number of Israeli soldiers killed in the conflicts in the Gaza Strip since the start of the ground attack on October 27 has risen to 221.



The total number of Israeli soldiers killed, including conflicts on the Lebanon border and in the West Bank since October 7, has reached 556.



In a social media post on platform X yesterday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed that they are facing unbearably difficult times following the loss of 21 soldiers in the Gaza Strip.



Herzog conveyed his condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the challenging conflicts in Gaza.



Herzog, who described the morning as "unbearably difficult" for them because of the loss of 21 soldiers, has called for unity.



Along with other officials, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant addressed the recent loss of 21 Israeli soldiers through social media. He expressed his sorrow and sympathy for the affected families and acknowledged the tough news coming from Gaza.



Additionally, Gallant underlined that Israel's current actions in Gaza would greatly impact the country's future in the coming years.







