Spain to argue for cease-fire, recognition of Palestinian state in EU meeting

Spain will argue for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza and the recognition of a Palestinian state in the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Monday, the Spanish foreign minister said.

Jose Manuel Albares told reporters that the entire international community should recognize an independent Palestine because "it is the only way to guarantee security and stability for Israel and Palestine, as well as for the whole Middle East."

Albares added that Monday's meeting will be "fundamental for world peace and stability."

He said that European foreign ministers will meet with their counterparts from Palestine, Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the secretary general of the Arab League to "hear their views" and share opinions from within Europe.

The Spanish foreign minister said that he will also argue for the unlimited access of humanitarian aid in Gaza, as well as Spain's proposal to hold a peace conference.

"The peace conference would serve to implement the two-state solution that serves to create a realistic and viable Palestinian state," he added.

Albares remarks echo the doorstep comments of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who told journalists in Brussels on Monday morning that it is time to start talking concretely about a "two-state solution process."

The former Spanish minister and current EU diplomat said that even though Hamas and the Israeli government may disagree with a two-state solution, it has been agreed upon by the UN.

Speaking of the Israeli government's peace plan, he wondered: "Which other solutions do they have in mind? To make all the Palestinians leave? To kill them?"

Before the foreign affairs meeting began, Albares posted a picture on X of him hugging Borrell.

Their shared view may face resistance from other EU nations that have been more supportive of Israel since Oct. 7.

But even German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told journalists ahead of the meeting that a two-state solution is the "only solution" to the current conflict and that "those who say they don't want to hear about such solution haven't brought any alternative."













