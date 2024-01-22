Pro-Assad regime fighter sentenced in Netherlands to 12 years in prison for torture

NewsWorldPro-Assad regime fighter sentenced in Netherlands to 12 years in prison for torture
A district court in The Hague on Monday convicted a Syrian pro-Assad regime militia fighter of war crimes and crimes against humanity for torture and illegal arrest in Syria and sentenced him to 12 years in prison.