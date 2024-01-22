NATO peacekeepers ready to respond to any threat in Kosovo: Turkish commander

NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR), the alliance-led peacekeeping mission, is ready to respond to any threat, said its Turkish commander on Monday.

"KFOR continues to do its best to provide an impartial, safe, and secure environment for the benefit of all people living in Kosovo," Maj. Gen. Özkan Ulutaş told Anadolu.

Türkiye took command of NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR) last October, with Ulutaş formally taking charge at a ceremony in the capital Pristina.

According to Ulutaş, the people of Kosovo want to live in permanent peace and security.

"KFOR has been providing a safe and secure environment for all communities in Kosovo for some 25 years. We will continue this in 2024. We will continue our efforts to prevent tensions from escalating and I'd like to assure you that we are ready to respond to any threat," he said.

"As (NATO) Secretary General (Jens) Stoltenberg stated, stability depends on all parties choosing diplomacy over conflict. We will continue to support the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue by providing the necessary safe environment for diplomatic efforts to progress. Lasting peace and stability for all people living in Kosovo. That's the only way," said Ulutaş.

Ulutaş reiterated that KFOR will continue its mission in Kosovo as long as needed.

He said that KFOR boosted its presence and patrols last September after a clash broke out in the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo, near the Serbian border, when a group of armed Serbs blocked a bridge with two trucks.

Northern Kosovo has a large ethnic Serb population and borders Serbia, which has never recognized Kosovo.

"KFOR deployed hundreds of additional personnel to the country following the rising tension. We quadrupled reinforcement in the north of the country and tripled the number of patrols, including the border region," said Ulutaş.

TÜRKİYE'S 1ST COMMAND OF PEACEKEEPING FORCE

KFOR started its duty in Kosovo on June 12, 1999, following a UN Security Council decision to ensure security and stability.

The mission has more than 4,500 international military personnel from 27 countries, including 21 NATO members and six non-NATO partner countries.

Türkiye took command of NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR) on Oct. 9, the first time it has done so.

Among 27 NATO member countries and partners, Türkiye has the second-largest contingent in KFOR, contributing at least 780 of its approximately 4,500 soldiers.

Ulutaş, the 28th commander of KFOR, will serve until this Oct. 10.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and was recognized by many countries, including Türkiye. But Belgrade has never recognized Kosovo and claims it is still part of Serbia.