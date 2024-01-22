Moscow: Market attack in Russian-controlled Donetsk ‘terrorist act’ by Ukraine

The Kremlin on Monday called yesterday's attack on a market in the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, which is currently under Russian control, that killed 27 people a "terrorist act" by Kyiv.

The attack on a market in Donetsk which caused so many casualties is a "monstrous act of terrorism," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a press briefing in Moscow.

Saying that Ukraine continues to show its "bestial face," Peskov added that the Russian Defense Ministry, as well as the country's air defense systems and other relevant departments, are taking necessary measures against such attacks.

Peskov further said that Russian President Vladimir Putin received reports on the incident and also gave necessary instructions.

The spokesman said Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine will continue to "protect our people from this danger."

On Sunday, 27 people were killed and 25 injured during shelling in a market in Donetsk's Tekstilshchik suburb, according to Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed head of the Donetsk region.

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of being behind the incident, claiming that the shelling was carried out from the city of Avdiivka with "weapons supplied by the West."

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the claim.

Peskov also reacted to former US President Donald Trump's constant remarks that he can end the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours, saying that Moscow has no idea how this could be done.

"No, we have no understanding of how this could be feasible," Peskov said, adding that they made no contact with Trump on this matter.

Following the Republican party's Iowa caucus last week, Trump reiterated that he can "solve" the Russia-Ukraine war.