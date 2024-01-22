LEBANESE RELIGIOUS LEADER CALLS OTTOMAN ERA A TIME OF DIGNITY FOR PALESTINES DIVERSE FAITHS

Dr Usame Haddad -- the Inspector General of Islamic Endowments at the Lebanese Mufti's Office -- said in a statement that the Ottoman Empire stood by Palestine and protected its honour alongside both Muslims and Christians.



Haddad reacted to a Christian historian's criticism of the Ottoman Empire during a conference on the history of the city held in the capital, Beirut.



Pointing out constant remarks about the Ottoman Empire, Haddad said, "We hear negative things about the Ottoman Empire. Every state has good and bad aspects. Allah the Almighty says: 'Let not the hatred of a people prevent you from being just. Be just; that is nearer to righteousness.'"



Reminding that the Ottoman Empire constructed many buildings in Lebanon that still serve the public to this day, Haddad stated, "In Lebanon, the walls of the Ministry of Interior and Culture, the Haoudel Province (Medrese), and the Patriarchate, all these walls were built during the Ottoman Empire period."



Haddad said, "we should be fair in our thoughts about this state (Ottoman). Mistakes have been made in some places, and I do not support them in this regard. However, correct decisions have been made in many matters. Therefore, we must be fair. We hope Lebanon becomes a state similar to the Ottoman civilization. The greatest witness to this is the railway line that passes by when you go to Tripoli-Akkar. It's currently empty. This was built by the Ottomans, a railway network connecting Arab countries. It was called the Hejaz Railway. It connected Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan, and then extended to Mecca and Medina."



Haddad added, "Furthermore, the Ottoman Empire defended the honour of Palestine. This state defended the honour of Palestine; with Muslims and Christians alike."



