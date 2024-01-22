Greek premier, US secretary of state discuss situation in Mideast in phone call

In a phone call, Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday discussed the situation in the Middle East.

The situation in Gaza, developments in the Red Sea, and the dangers to freedom of navigation caused by attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels on commercial shipping were discussed during the call, said a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

According to the statement, bilateral relations were also discussed.

Greece, earlier on January, announced that it would send its Hydra frigate to contribute to the US-led operation against the Houthi attacks.

Last week numerous Greek news outlets reported that 17 crew members of the frigate submitted their resignations over what they called substandard pay from the Greek Navy.