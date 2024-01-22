European Council sanctions 6 people, 5 entities linked to Syrian regime

Given the gravity of the ongoing situation in Syria, the European Council on Monday added six people and five entities linked to the regime of Bashar al-Assad to its sanctions list.

The new designations include an economic advisor to al-Assad, three leading businesspeople who support and benefit from the Syrian regime, and two individuals linked to the Assad family, the council said in a statement.

According to the statement, five companies that support and benefit from the Syrian regime, namely Al-Dj Group, ChamWings, Freebird Travel Agency, Iloma Investment Private JSC, and Al-Aqila Company, are also subject to restrictive measures.

Some of these entities are involved in the transfer of Syrian mercenary forces, arms trading, drug dealing, or money laundering in support of the activities of the Syrian regime, it said.

The persons listed in the sanctions regime are subject to the freezing of their assets. In addition, no funds or economic resources may be made available to them or for their benefit, whether direct or indirect.

The listed persons are also prohibited from traveling to the EU.