BABY-MURDERER ISRAELS GLOBAL SUPPORT IS DECLINING AS GAZA MASSACRES CONTINUE - TIME

According to data obtained by Time from the research company "Morning Consult," support for Israel has decreased in 42 out of 43 countries.



The survey was based on 300 to 6,000 responses obtained from 43 countries across 6 continents from October to December 2023.



As a result, the majority of views on Israel in China, South Africa, Brazil, and other Latin American countries, which were previously "positive," turned "negative."







Countries that already held "negative" views on Israel, such as Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, also saw a significant decrease in the percentage of those supporting Israel.



When compared with September 2023 data, in Japan, the number of respondents expressing negative views about Israel increased from 39% to 62% in the latest survey. In South Korea, it rose from 5% to 47%, and in the UK, it went up from 17.1% to 29.8%.







While the support for Israel from the United States decreased, it still continued. The percentage of participants supporting Israel dropped from 18.2% to 16%.



Sonnet Frisbie, Vice President of the Morning Consult Political Intelligence Unit, commented to Time, "These data show how challenging the current path for Israel is in the international community."





