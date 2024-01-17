Icy weather brings transport chaos to Germany, shuts Bavarian schools

Germany is bracing for heavy snowfall and black ice on Wednesday - and for corresponding traffic problems.



Heavy snowfall and extremely icy conditions are expected, especially in the centre and south of the country, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Tuesday. The effects will also be felt in rail and air traffic.



The meteorologists warned of an extreme risk of black ice in the south-west and widespread black ice in the southern half of the country on Wednesday. Heavy snowfall was forecast for the west and centre of Germany.



Snow is also expected in the central and eastern parts of the country over the course of Wednesday, according to weather warnings issued on Tuesday evening.



Significant effects on transport infrastructure are expected.



Frankfurt Airport is expecting numerous flight cancellations on Wednesday due to the forecast snowfall. The operating company Fraport announced on Tuesday that air traffic could be severely restricted until Thursday.



Saarbrücken Airport even announced on Tuesday evening that it would be cancelling its flight operations completely on Wednesday.



The forecast snowfall and freezing rain in southern and western Germany has also had an impact on air traffic at Berlin's capital city airport BER. So far, 20 flights to and from Frankfurt and 10 flights to and from Munich have been cancelled for Wednesday, an airport spokeswoman said on Tuesday afternoon.



Passengers travelling to Frankfurt or Munich were asked to check their flight status regularly.



In some districts of Bavaria, school classes have also been cancelled or are being held from home due to the weather conditions.



