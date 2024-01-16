UK CONDEMNS IRANIAN STRIKES ON IRAQS ERBIL, CALLING THEM UNPROVOKED, UNJUSTIFIED

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Tuesday condemned the Iranian strikes on Erbil, calling them "unprovoked and unjustified actions."

Cameron said on X that these actions "are an unacceptable violation of Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims."

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said earlier that it launched ballistic missiles at positions of "anti-Iran terrorist groups" and their backers in Syria and Iraq.

The IRGC also claimed to have destroyed a local headquarters of Israeli spy agency Mossad in Erbil.