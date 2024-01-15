UK launches bid to ban Hizb ut-Tahrir as 'terrorist' group

UK Home Secretary James Cleverly on Monday said the Hizb ut-Tahrir should be banned and labeled as a "terrorist" organization.

He laid a draft order before parliament to proscribe the organization under the Terrorism Act 2000. If approved, the order will come into effect on Friday.

"I have made the decision to ban Hizt ut-Tahrir in the UK. Their promotion and encouragement of the abhorrent attacks perpetrated by Hamas goes against everything our country stands for," Cleverly said in a statement.

"Proscribing this terrorist group will ensure that anyone who belongs to and invites supports for them will face consequences. It will curb Hizb ut-Tahrir's ability to operate as it currently does," he added.

The proscription applies not only to the organization, but also to all regional branches, including Hizb ut-Tahrir Britain.

This move criminalizes various activities associated with the organization, including belonging to or inviting support for the group, arranging meetings in support of the organization, and wearing clothing or carrying articles in public that raise reasonable suspicion of affiliation.

"Certain proscription offences can be punishable by up to 14 years in prison, which can be handed down by a court alongside or in place of a fine," the UK government said.

"The resources of a proscribed organisation are terrorist property and may be seized. Once a group is proscribed its ability to operate openly in the UK will be significantly degraded because of the offences attached to membership and inviting support," it added.

Hizbut Tahrir, which claims it has a non-violent ideology, is banned in several Muslim countries including Türkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Founded by Palestinian Taqiuddin al-Nabhani al-Filastyni in 1953, it wants to bring an alternative order to democracy and capitalism through an Islamic caliphate.