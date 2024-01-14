OIC voices ‘grave concern’ over Red Sea tensions amid Yemen airstrikes

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday expressed grave concern over growing tensions in the Red Sea amid US and UK airstrikes against Houthis in Yemen.

In a statement, the Jeddah-based grouping said that "it is essential to work towards reducing tension and avoid escalation in the Red Sea region in order to preserve the security and stability in the entire region."

The US renewed airstrikes Saturday in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, one day after attacks were carried out by Washington and London against targets in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen.

After the attacks on Friday, which resulted in five deaths and six injuries among the Houthis, the group vowed that all American and British interests have become "legitimate targets" for its forces in response to their "direct and declared aggression" against Yemen.

The Houthis target in the Red Sea cargo ships owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel, in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.