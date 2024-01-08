Zelensky discusses peace formula with Bahraini, Kuwaiti rulers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said he discussed his 10-point peace formula with the leaders of Bahrain and Kuwait in separate phone conversations.

Zelensky's peace formula was laid out at the latest G-20 summit in Indonesia, which includes the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the release of all prisoners, and security guarantees for Ukraine. Russia began its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022.

In a statement on X, Zelensky said he spoke to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalif, which was "the first call between the leaders of Ukraine and Bahrain."

"We discussed bilateral cooperation, global food security, and support for the Peace Formula," he said. "I thanked Bahrain for its participation in the earlier Peace Formula advisors' meetings and invited Bahrain's representative to participate in the next meeting in Davos. I also highlighted Ukraine's efforts to maintain global food stability."

In another post, Zelensky said he spoke with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

"I am grateful to Kuwait for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as key UNGA resolutions, and for providing timely energy aid and generators for the winter period," he said.

"I informed His Highness about our efforts to counter the renewed Russian terror. We discussed cooperation prospects in the energy and agricultural sectors."

He said Ukraine is working on the next steps and the voice and stance of Gulf countries are important.

"I invited Kuwait to send a representative to the next Peace Formula advisors' meeting in Davos and participate in the future Global Peace Summit," he added.

A meeting of advisers devoted to the Ukrainian peace formula will be held on Jan. 14 in Davos, Switzerland.