Belarus, Saudi Arabia express desire to intensify bilateral relations

Minsk and Riyadh have expressed their desire to intensify bilateral relations during an official visit by Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik to Saudi Arabia, where he held talks with his counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

"A mutual desire was stated to intensify bilateral relations across the entire spectrum. In this regard, possible ways of this process were substantively considered, including in terms of deepening trade and economic cooperation and developing the legal framework," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

It said the foreign ministers gave a positive review of the renewed dynamics of development in Belarusian-Saudi ties, especially in the political, economic, and humanitarian fields.

The two sides, according to the press release, also took note of the intensification of contacts between the business communities of the two countries.

"Issues of food security, cooperation in the field of healthcare and tourism, and visa regime simplification were discussed separately," it said, adding that they exchanged views on the regional and international agenda.

"The ministers noted the coincidence of positions and views on ongoing global processes in international relations, and agreed to intensify interaction towards building a more just world order," the statement said.

Aleinik also congratulated his Saudi counterpart on Riyadh being selected as the host of Expo 2030 international exhibition, saying the event will contribute to the further development of Belarusian-Saudi relations.