Israeli army raids Saleh Arouri’s commemoration ceremony in West Bank, causing injuries

Several Palestinians suffered suffocation during the Israeli army's raid Thursday in the West Bank during a commemoration ceremony for Deputy Chief of Hamas Saleh Arouri, who was assassinated earlier this week by Israel.

Witnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli force stormed the city of Hebron and raided the ceremony that was organized by Palestinian factions.

The army fired live bullets into the air, used tear gas canisters and dispersed the gathering, they said.

Dozens suffered from suffocation from inhaling tear gas.

Palestinians shared videos on social media that showed the raid and the army launching tear gas canisters.

National and Islamic forces announced earlier that a one-day commemoration ceremony would be held Thursday for Arouri.