CHILD PLAYING WITH LIGHTER CAUSED BLAZE AT TYREEK HILLS MANSION

The blaze that raged through the mansion of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday afternoon was sparked by a child playing with a lighter.

Davie (Fla.) Fire Marshal Robert Taylor announced Thursday that the fire was deemed accidental and caused by a child playing with a lighter in a bedroom. Officials did not release the age of the child or additional details, but confirmed there were no injuries.

Hill was at the team facility when firefighters were called to the gated community in Southwest Ranches, Fla., as other family members evacuated to monitor from the street.

The seven-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom home was purchased in May 2022 for $6.9 million.

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the property suffered extensive water and smoke damage.

The Dolphins are playing at home in the final game of the regular season on Sunday with a chance to win the AFC East division for the first time since 2008.

Hill already has a career-high, NFL-leading and franchise-record 1,717 receiving yards this season to become the first player in NFL history to record 1,700-plus receiving yards in multiple seasons.

"He is going to be fine physically, mentally this is challenging," Rosenhaus told NBC Miami.