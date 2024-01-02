Sunak tells Zelensky UK will 'stand steadfastly by Ukraine'

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed Tuesday that the UK would "continue to stand steadfastly by Ukraine as they fight aggression and occupation", in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The prime minister set out ongoing UK work to provide military and diplomatic support to Ukraine, including through further deliveries of lethal aid," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a summary of their conversation.

It comes as Moscow escalates its aerial attacks on Ukraine, with Russian President Vladimir Putin pledging Monday to intensify the strikes following an unprecedented Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod.

During their call, Sunak "offered his condolences to all those Ukrainians killed and injured in barbaric Russian airstrikes over the Christmas period", the Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The prime minister said the UK would continue to stand steadfastly by Ukraine as they fight aggression and occupation, throughout 2024 and into the future.

"The leaders discussed recent developments in the conflict, including progress in the Black Sea and the success of the Ukrainian air defence, bolstered by UK-supplied ground-to-air missiles," the spokesperson added.

The UK government announced last week that it would send around 200 air-defence missiles to Ukraine following the latest uptick in Russian strikes.

The missiles would restock British gifted air defence systems capable of striking down Russian drones and missiles "with incredible accuracy", according to the defence ministry.