Harvard president to resign: student newspaper

AFP WORLD
Published January 02,2024
The president of Harvard University will resign Tuesday, the prestigious US school's newspaper reported, after she faced criticism over allegations of plagiarism and her handling of anti-Semitism on campus.

"Harvard President Claudine Gay will resign Tuesday afternoon, bringing an end to the shortest presidency in the University's history, according to a person with knowledge of the decision," the student-run Harvard Crimson reported.

The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment.