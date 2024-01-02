5.1 magnitude earthquake hits northern Morocco

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocked the Azilal region of northern Morocco on Tuesday.

There were no casualties or property losses reported from the earthquake, according to a statement from the Moroccan National Institute of Geophysics.

Tuesday's quake is a continuation of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that shook the El-Huz region last September, Nasir Cabur, the institute's head, told state television.

In the Sept. 8 quake, nearly 3,000 people lost their lives, and more than 6,000 were injured. The earthquake also resulted in numerous casualties in the Azilal region.