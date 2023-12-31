Zelensky: A better tomorrow will not come by itself

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on his compatriots to shape the new year according to their own ideas and not to lose sight of the future of their homeland.



"We Ukrainians know better than anyone that a better tomorrow does not come by itself, because we defend each of our tomorrows with our own hands," he said in his video address on Sunday, in which his wife Olena also appeared alongside him. "That's why our new year will be exactly what we want it to be and how we will shape it."



Zelensky pointed out that a new year is also associated with energetic action and he addressed the people directly: "Not only the New Year's miracle, but also the year-round miracle is all of you: determined, responsible, caring and efficient."



At the same time, he reminded the Ukrainians that the country was still under attack from Russia and wished them strength and confidence. "Life and strength to the people who are defending a free and secure future - not just their own, but that of the whole world."



