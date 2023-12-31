In 2024 message, Erdoğan: I wish all countries would take a common stance against Israeli massacres in Gaza Strip

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared his New Year's message via video conference. President Erdoğan, who stated that Türkiye will make its real breakthrough in 2024, said, "In a period where global crises continue to increase, we will raise the star of Türkiye, which produces, employs, grows, and develops, by once again showing our difference."

Erdoğan began his message with the following words:

"Tonight, we complete the year 2023 and step into the year 2024. I wish the new calendar year to bring goodness to our country, our nation, and all of humanity. We believe that every new year should be welcomed with joy, hope, and excitement. However, we are entering this new year with a sense of melancholy due to both the negative developments in our region and the world, and the martyrs we lost in recent days."

ERDOĞAN EMPHASIZED THE NEED FOR ALL COUNTRİES TO TAKE A COMMON STANCE AGAINST THE KILLING OF İNNOCENT CIVILIANS IN GAZA AND SAID:

"We certainly maintain our hope for a better, more peaceful, and more prosperous future for all of humanity. For this, we need to see that so-called democratic and freedom-loving countries cut off their support to bloodthirsty terrorist organizations. For this, we need to see that all countries and institutions take a common stance against the killing of innocent children and women in Gaza. For this, we need to see that efforts that cause individuals to suffer and waste countries' resources, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, are stopped. We need to see that sincere and genuine efforts are made. For this, we need to see that the wealth of societies that have been exploited and their dignity trampled upon for centuries is used for their own future, welfare, and security. In order to turn hopes into reality, we need to ensure that all countries, institutions, and individuals in the world unite around common values and principles."

ERDOĞAN STATED THAT SUPPORT IS GIVEN TO EVERY EFFORT TO PREPARE THE WORLD FOR A MORE JUST FUTURE AND USED THE FOLLOWING EXPRESSIONS:

"As Türkiye, we represent a different place, a different mission, and a different understanding in this world picture. As a state and a nation, we are not only striving to achieve our own security and welfare efforts, but also wishing for the same standards for everyone before peace prevails in the world and our region. With this understanding, we are working to achieve peace efforts in our region. We are developing our relations with our friends in all areas. We share the troubles of our brothers and sisters. We support every effort to prepare the world for a better, more just, and more prosperous future."

As we move towards greater goals in the new century, which we call the Türkiye Century, after completing the first century of our Republic, we constantly strengthen our determination and efforts. We believe that the tyranny of the oppressor will not continue. We believe that the unjust and imbalanced global governance system is experiencing its last struggles. We believe that the voice of the oppressed is spreading deeply throughout the world and will become the common conscience of humanity. Indeed, we see that Türkiye's statements and attitudes that address not only our citizens, friends, and brothers but also all of humanity find more and more resonance in people's hearts."

President Erdoğan stated that the aim behind the problems we are experiencing is to prevent the construction of a great and powerful Türkiye and used the following expressions:

"Of course, dear nation, we constantly encounter new obstacles, new difficulties, and new challenges on this arduous path. Behind the problems we experience in many areas, from the fight against terrorism to economic traps, there is an aim to prevent the construction of a great and powerful Türkiye. As long as we continue to effectively use our potential and capabilities as a country, this struggle will intensify. Because Türkiye's growth means the disruption of the plans of those who have been freely roaming around us thanks to our stumbling for centuries. Our strengthening means the end of the order of those who use everyone else as a means for their own welfare and security. It means that our voice is heard more. It means the strengthening of the pursuit of justice, freedom, and conscience all over the world."

"No one can hinder our blessed march"

ERDOĞAN CONCLUDED HIS MESSAGE WITH THE FOLLOWING WORDS:

"Our nation has never hesitated to pay the price, make sacrifices, and put its hand under the stone to achieve its goals in any period of its history. The strong stance and determination that our nation has shown in the face of many critical events in the past 21 years shows that it continues today. As long as our nation protects its unity, togetherness, and brotherhood, no one will be able to divide us, with the permission of Allah. As our state implements the vision of the Türkiye Century, which is the next phase of the 2023 goals, the rise of our flag, the crescent and star, will continue. As we continue our blessed march, we will overcome all obstacles and achieve our goals. We will continue to work tirelessly to make Türkiye a leading country in the world, a country that produces, employs, grows, and develops.

