Russia rains down bombs on various parts of Ukraine during nearly 160 overnight airstrikes: Ukraine

Russia rained down bombs on various parts of Ukraine during nearly 160 overnight airstrikes, including a hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile, with the country's president and the army chief on Friday reporting some casualties and damage.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said in a statement on Telegram that Russia carried out a massive air attack on the country's industrial and military targets last night.

Zaluzhnyi claimed that 158 airstrikes were detected by Ukrainian radars, with 114 successfully repelled.

According to Zaluzhnyi, the Russian armed forces targeted critical infrastructure and military industry.

The Ukrainian military chief highlighted that attacks were carried out from the Astrakhan, Belgorod, and Kursk regions, including with hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a separate statement that Russia launched 110 missiles targeting objects in the Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Both Zaluzhnyi and Zelenskyy stated that people were killed and injured in the attacks, but did not provide specific figures, whereas the Lviv region authorities said one person was killed and 13 were injured in the attacks.

"According to preliminary results, the opponent used 158 means of air attack against Ukraine that night: missiles of various types and attack drones. The forces and means of the (Ukrainian) Air Force, in cooperation with units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, destroyed 27 Shahed-136/131 attack drones and 87 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles," he said.

Separately, a spokesman for Ukraine's Air Forces, Yuriy Ihnat, said the attack was the biggest since February 2022, adding: "We have never seen so many targets on our monitor at the same time."

Russia started its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022.







