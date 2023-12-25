POPE PLEADS FOR END TO ISRAELS ASSAULT ON GAZA IN CHRISTMAS MESSAGE

Pope Francis called for the end to the Gaza war and a lasting solution to the conflict in the Middle East in his Christmas Day message on Monday.



"I plead for an end to the military operations with their appalling harvest of innocent civilian victims, and call for a solution to the desperate humanitarian situation by an opening to the provision of humanitarian aid," he told crowds in St Peter's Square.



"May there be an end to the fueling of violence and hatred. And may the Palestinian question come to be resolved throughsincere and persevering dialogue between the parties, sustained by strong political will and the support of the international community."



After his speech, the head of a total of 1.3 billion Catholics gave the traditional Urbi et Orbi blessing.





