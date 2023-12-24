Number of journalists killed in war-torn Gaza Strip rises to 103

Two more Palestinian journalists were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 103 since Oct. 7, the government media office said.

In a statement, the media office identified the two victims as Mohamed Younis al-Zaytouniyah, a sound engineer for the Palestinian Al-Rai Radio, and Mohamed Abdel-Khaleq Al-Af, a photojournalist for the local Al-Rai Agency, who lost their lives in Israeli attacks in the northern Gaza Strip.

The office said early Sunday that Ahmed Jamal Al-Madhoun, deputy director of the Palestinian Al-Rai Agency and director of the Visual Media Department, was killed in an Israeli attack in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 20,424 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 54,036 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.





