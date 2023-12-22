Ukrainian air force reports downing three Russian combat jets

The Ukrainian air force shot down three Russian Sukhoi SU-34 fighter-bombers over the Kherson region on Friday, air force commander General Mykola Oleshchuk reported on Telegram.



Oleshchuk's post did not provide evidence, but Russian military observers confirmed that at least one aircraft had been shot down.



Shortly before the report, the German air force reported the delivery of a second Patriot air defence system to Ukraine on X, formerly Twitter. The report added that Ukrainian troops had been trained in its use.



Ukrainian troops who have established themselves on the southern banks of the Dnipro River have come under daily bombardment from the Russian air force, dropping glide bombs from a distance of more than 160 kilometres. The Patriot system can hit targets up to 160 kilometres away.



In May, several helicopters and aircraft were shot down over Russian territory close to the border with Ukraine within a brief period.











