Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples under certain conditions

Pope Francis has approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples under certain conditions, the official Vatican News agency reported on Monday.

"With the Declaration "Fiducia supplicans" issued by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, approved by Pope Francis, it will be possible to bless same-sex couples but without any type of ritualization or offering the impression of a marriage," the news agency said.

However, it underlined that the Catholic church's doctrine regarding marriage does not change, and the "blessing does not signify approval of the union."

"When two people request a blessing, even if their situation as a couple is 'irregular,' it will be possible for the ordained minister to consent. Yet, this gesture of pastoral closeness must avoid any elements that remotely resemble a marriage rite," the news agency said.