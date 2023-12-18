ISRAELS MASSACRE-LEVEL ATTACKS COULD RENDER GAZA UNINHABITABLE FOR DECADES: UNEP DIRECTOR

As Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip escalate, the humanitarian crisis intensifies, and due to the environmental damage caused in both the short and long term, Gaza could become "uninhabitable" for decades.



At least 18,800 Palestinians have died in Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip, including 8,000 children and 6,200 women. Despite urgent calls for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the escalating humanitarian crisis, Israel continues its attacks, causing unprecedented environmental damage in the region.



In an interview with AA, Inger Andersen, the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), mentioned that they haven't conducted an environmental impact assessment in Gaza yet.



Andersen explained that Palestinian authorities had invited UNEP to conduct environmental assessments after the wars in 2009 and Israel's attacks in 2014. She stated that they would conduct such an assessment in Gaza when invited.



Andersen emphasized that the current focus of the UN is on resolving the humanitarian crisis, achieving a ceasefire, and allowing "innocent civilians to escape a situation not of their own making."



The UNEP director pointed out that the long-term impact of wars and conflicts, such as issues related to debris management and sewage, would persist after the weapons are silenced.



Wim Zwijnenburg, the Project Leader for the Humanitarian Disarmament Project at the Dutch-based civil society organization PAX for Peace, mentioned that they are preparing a new assessment report on the environmental damage in Gaza and the collapse of civilian infrastructure caused by Israeli attacks.



Zwijnenburg explained that the dimensions of environmental damage in conflict zones are generally evaluated in a four-stage pyramid. The first stage involves harmful substances released from bombed factories and facilities, posing acute and high risks. The second stage includes attacks on water and energy infrastructure, leading to the risk of infectious diseases. Israeli attacks have destroyed a significant portion of Gaza's water infrastructure, including sanitation and hygiene facilities.



Due to difficulties in accessing clean drinking water, Zwijnenburg warned that the risk of infectious diseases, especially affecting vulnerable segments of the population such as children and the elderly, could escalate. In the third stage of the pyramid, he pointed out medium and long-term risks such as rubble piles, waste management, and agricultural effects.



Zwijnenburg underlined that solid waste management is collapsing, causing a risk of outbreaks of diseases like cholera.



In the final stage of the pyramid, Zwijnenburg discussed the reconstruction and rehabilitation of conflict zones, indicating that the removal of millions of tons of debris poses a serious problem requiring substantial international support.



Zwijnenburg noted that the reconstruction of Gaza should consider climate change-related issues, aiming for green development. Rebuilding Gaza for millions of Palestinians to live in again will take decades, and international donors must invest in Gaza for its reconstruction, contingent on achieving political stability.



Lennard de Klerk, Research Leader of the War & Accounting research team at the Conflict and Environment Observatory (CEOBS), highlighted the environmental impact of emissions in conflict zones. He compared the carbon emissions from Russia's war in Ukraine to Belgium's annual greenhouse gas emissions and emphasized the economic cost of such damage, which amounted to $10 billion.



De Klerk compared the relative damage in Gaza to Ukraine, stating that the relative destruction in Gaza is much higher. Considering Gaza's smaller population (2 million) and shorter front line (40 kilometers) compared to Ukraine, de Klerk explained that the relative damage in Gaza is extensive, with over 50% of homes destroyed.



De Klerk called attention to the significant challenge of rebuilding Gaza, and due to the collapsed humanitarian and environmental conditions, certain areas in the Gaza Strip may become uninhabitable for years, if not decades.







