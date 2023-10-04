Northern Cyprus reports West Nile virus case

The Health Ministry of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Wednesday reported a case of West Nile virus case in the capital Lefkosa.

The virus is most often transmitted to humans by the bite of culex mosquitoes, the ministry said in a written statement.

There is no vaccine or drug treatment for the infection, and people with symptoms may experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, skin redness, and excessive swelling of the lymph nodes, the statement added.

The ministry said it has taken the necessary measures against the submicroscopic infectious agent and mosquito spraying has continued continuously.

Mosquitoes carrying the virus transmit it to humans and animals, and there is no human-to-human transmission, it added.

The statement further said it is very important to get protected against the virus, urging citizens to frequently empty the waters accumulated under pots, containers and tires, and ornamental pool waters in their homes to prevent mosquito reproduction.













