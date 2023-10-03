Libya says no need for international investigation into Derna floods

Libya's Attorney General Al-Siddiq Al-Sour said Tuesday there is no need for an international investigation into last month's flood disaster in the eastern city of Derna.



Eastern Libya was ravaged by deadly floods caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel on Sept. 10, killing more than 4,000 people and leaving behind a massive trail of destruction.



Derna was hardest hit by the floods, causing the city's dams to burst, washing away homes and people.



"The Libyan judiciary is capable of conducting an investigation into the Derna disaster," Sour told a press conference held in the capital Tripoli. He said any official who proves to be involved in the flood disaster will be investigated.



"There is no need for an international investigation" into the disaster, Sour added.



Last month, the attorney general filed charges against 16 officials over the deadly floods in Libya.