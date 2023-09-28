China says it helped 'in humanitarian spirit' to secure return of U.S. soldier from North Korea

China said Thursday it assisted to facilitate, at the request of Washington and Pyongyang, the return of an American soldier who entered North Korea in July.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said Chine provided assistance "in a humanitarian spirit."

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan thanked China for helping to facilitate the transit of Travis King.

The U.S. secured the return Wednesday of King.

Pyongyang first publicly acknowledged King as a U.S. Army private 2nd class who crossed into North Korea from South Korea during a visit to the Panmunjom Joint Security Area.

King was with a group of tourists on a visit to Panmunjom, it added.

Soon after UN forces guarding the area revealed that King crossed into North Korea, Washington said it had not engaged in any significant communication with North Korea concerning the soldier.