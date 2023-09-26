WAGNER SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE AFTER PRIGOZHINS DEATH

The press service of Wagner paramilitary group said on Tuesday it continues its operations in Africa and Belarus after the death of its head Evgeny Prigozhin.

"PMC (private military company) Wagner continues its work in the African and Belarusian directions. There is no question of closing the company. The command of the PMC keeps solving all the tasks and managing the company," it said on Telegram.

Prigozhin died in a plane crash on Aug. 23, two months after Wagner attempted a short-lived rebellion against the Russian government.

Wagner has had a rising international profile in recent years through its deployment in Africa, as well as in Ukraine, where Moscow launched a "special military operation" in February 2022.













