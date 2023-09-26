Ukraine claims Russian Black Sea Fleet commander killed in Sevastopol

Ukraine claimed Monday that its forces killed 34 Russian officers including the commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in a strike on the naval headquarters in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, Ukrainian media reported Monday.

The commander of the fleet, Viktor Sokolov, was not named directly in the statement.

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided an update on enemy losses following a special operation carried out last week to destroy the Minsk large landing ship and the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Ukraine's state news agency Ukrinform reported.

"Another 105 occupiers were wounded. The headquarters building cannot be restored," the report said, citing a post on Telegram by the Special Operations Forces.

"Given that the Minsk large landing ship was supposed to go on combat duty the next day, the personnel were present at the ship. Irreversible losses amounted to 62 occupiers," said the forces.

Ukraine on Friday launched a missile attack on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, said Russian authorities.

"The opponent launched a missile attack on the (Black Sea) fleet headquarters. A fragment fell near the Lunacharsky Theater," Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on Telegram.

On Sept. 14, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree appointing Sokolov as the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Ukraine's Crimea and Sevastopol territories were illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.













