Antarctica sea ice likely hit record lowest winter maximum

The maximum extent of Antarctic sea ice in 2023 was likely the lowest since satellite records began in 1979, the US' National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) said on Monday.



NSIDC scientists said that on September 10 Antarctic sea ice likely reached its maximum extent for the year at 16.96 million square kilometres, more than 1 million square kilometres below the previous record low maximum extent set in 1986.



The ice extent is defined as the total area in which the ice concentration is at least 15%.



The measurements released on Monday were only a preliminary finding and could be revised as continued winter conditions could still push the ice extent higher, the NSIDC noted. It said it would release a final analysis in early October.



