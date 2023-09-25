EU Commission restricts sale of microplastics

The European Commission on Monday restricted the sale of microplastics and products intentionally releasing microplastics during use, a press release said.



The new rules should help to prevent the release of half a million tons of microplastics to the environment.



Around 42,000 tons of microplastics intentionally added to products are released into the environment in the European Union every year, the commission said.



"Banning intentionally added microplastics addresses a serious concern for the environment and people's health. Microplastics are found in the seas, rivers and on land, as well as in food and drinking water," EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius said.



"Today's restriction concerns very small particles, but it is a big step towards reducing human-made pollution," he added.



The legislation covers all synthetic polymer particles below 5 millimetres that are organic, insoluble and resist degradation, a press release said.



This includes granular material used for example as infill on artificial turf, in cosmetics such as exfoliants and glitter, but also in detergents, toys, plant protection material or medical devices.



Some measures, like the ban on loose glitter, is to apply within 20 days, the commission said, while other restrictions are to enter into force after a transition period.

