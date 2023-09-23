Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan, Turkic world, says head of Organization of Turkic States

The head of the Organization of Turkic States has emphasized that the Karabakh region is part of Azerbaijan and the Turkic World.

Speaking to Anadolu, Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev said: "Karabakh is undoubtedly a part of Azerbaijan and also a part of the Turkic world."

He said that during his visit to New York, he met with Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Omuraliev also noted his meetings with officials from the African Union and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and his participation in a high-level meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

"Our organization is becoming more noticeable and attracting the attention of all parties," he said.

Omuraliev said that the member states of the Organization of Turkic States have a population of 170 million, adding that the total population of the Turkic people worldwide has exceeded 300 million.

He also mentioned that the GDP of the organization's member states has reached $1.2 trillion.

He also highlighted the richness of member countries in terms of energy resources and said the 10th summit of the organization will be held in Kazakhstan.