The Russian-installed head of Sevastopol in annexed Crimea warned of a possible new Ukrainian missile attack on Saturday, a day after Kyiv hit Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in the city.

"Attention! Missile danger!" Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram. "Close your windows properly and stay away from them," he said, asking commuters to get out of cars and public transport and seek shelter in a safe place.